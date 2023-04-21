Muslim community has learnt from pandemic and continued good practices during Ramadan: Masagos

SINGAPORE – The Muslim community has learnt from its experience during the Covid-19 pandemic and continued to implement good practices throughout the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message on Friday to the local Muslim community, he commended the discipline at mosques here for keeping prayer spaces clean and conducting religious activities in an orderly manner.

Mr Masagos’ message was broadcast on television channel Suria’s 8pm news in Malay.

In 2023, mosques in Singapore, except for five, did away with the booking system implemented during the pandemic.

Mr Masagos said: “At our community spaces, we showed great care and compassion for others. Regardless of whether they were Muslims or non-Muslims, we opened our doors to breaking fast together and our hearts to helping those in need, as a community strengthened by crisis.

“These enliven the values of salam (peace) and rahmah (compassion) that underpinned our community through the past few years.”

Mr Masagos said the spirit and essence of the fasting month of Ramadan, which began on March 23 and lasted for 30 days in 2023, transcends the month itself.

He added: “These values which we have exemplified in the past month, and the spirit of resilience that we have shown in the recent challenging years, should continue to manifest in our daily lives as we usher in the month of Syawal.”

Hari Raya Aidilfitri, also known as Hari Raya Puasa, falls on Saturday in Singapore.

It marks the first day of Syawal, which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar and a symbolic time of renewal for Muslims.

Mr Masagos said Singapore is blessed to have many strong and well-qualified religious teachers who continue to guide people to be of strong moral character, as well as an education system that builds up the community’s competencies to care for families and actively contribute to the Muslim community and the nation.

He added: “These three values – character, competence and citizenry of our community – are well symbolised by none other than late president Yusof Ishak, whose legacy in unifying Singaporeans is remembered through this mosque which I am speaking to you from today.

“May this Hari Raya be filled with happiness and joyful celebrations with family and friends, as we continue to strive towards achieving success together as one community and one nation.”

Mr Masagos also wished the Muslim community in Singapore a happy Hari Raya Aidilfitri on behalf of his parliamentary colleagues.