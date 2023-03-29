Muslim community groups relieved after rush to prepare congregational prayers at void decks

SINGAPORE - More than a month before Ramadan, residents of Marine Drive messaged the chairman of their qaryah, or community group, to ask if they had obtained the green light to hold their congregational tarawih prayers at void decks.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, these community prayers had been put on hold since 2019, and Mr Mohamed Fawzi Mohamed Nasir, chairman of Qaryah Marine Drive, had no answers for them till just days before Ramadan. Tarawih prayers are special prayers which Muslims perform only during the fasting month.

“(There were) lots of questions, lots of worries. The residents kept asking me what was happening,” he told the media during a break fast event at Masjid Khalid in Joo Chiat on Wednesday.

But following a discussion with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), a decision was made to allow his qaryah’s prayers to go ahead.

Then came the scramble to prepare the venues located at Block 15A Marine Terrace and Block 60 Marine Drive. But it was worth it, said Mr Fawzi, who added: “I felt peace looking at everyone’s faces. They were happy, and for me, I felt peace that (I) have done (my) part.”

It was a similar situation for the tarawih prayers at Link House Block 732 Woodlands Circle.

Qaryah 19 (Woodlands Circle) member Muhd Shafiq Arifin An-Nur said it was all hands on deck after the group, which sees about 800 to 900 congregants turn up for prayers each night, was given three days to set up before Ramadan.

“It was very rushed, and most of (the qaryah members) took urgent leave from work because they had to set up the location, (and) put up fans and tables,” he said.

Both men’s qaryahs and others were praised by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on Wednesday at Masjid Khalid for the work they do in the community. “Coming together today, breaking fast with them, with all the qaryah groups, and discussing the issues, is a way of us telling them that we support them, and showing our support for them,” he said.

During a question-and-answer session with the 120 guests, which included Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and other MPs from the Muslim community, Mr Shanmugam reaffirmed the Government’s support for qaryahs.