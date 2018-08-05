Musical and book chart story of bank

Young banker "Chester Teo" joins DBS bank in his prime years, eager to prove himself.

Through the years, he gets to know a small-time coffee seller who makes a distinctive brew of java yet has no resources to expand his business.

With Mr Teo's help, the bank finances its operations and it eventually grows to become one of the largest coffee companies in Singapore, even acquiring its own plantation in Indonesia.

Like with the coffee uncle, Mr Teo becomes good family friends with many of his clients. When major upheavals like the Asian financial crisis and the Sars outbreak hit, Mr Teo actively serves and protects them in both his professional and personal capacity.

The story of Chester Teo is a microcosm of the story of DBS, which last night celebrated its 50th anniversary at the Capitol Theatre through a musical called Sparks featuring the "real life" stories of people from the bank.

The lead character Chester Teo in the musical was played by theatre veteran Adrian Pang.

Said Ms Jasmine Kwok, 42, senior director at People's Association, of the show: "I really enjoyed the musical because it's not just about DBS but how it walked alongside Singapore and helped the community and businesses build their dreams. That is very meaningful."

The story of DBS was also captured in a 50th anniversary book, The 50 Years, that was presented to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Capitol Theatre yesterday.

The invitation-only musical ends its run today but the book will be available for download from Aug 15 at go.dbs. com/ourjourney

Janice Tai