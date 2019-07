It was a fun day out at the park for the thousands who attended The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens yesterday. Some attendees turned up as early as 4pm, armed with picnic mats, snacks and bottles of wine. The entire green in front of the Singapore Botanic Gardens' Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage was packed before the hour-long musical showcase by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra started. For many, the annual event was a good opportunity to bond with their loved ones.