The authorities have softened the rules on music at the upcoming Thaipusam procession.

For the first time since live music was banned in 1973, devotees can use selected percussion instruments. They can play their music from 7am - an hour earlier than last year - to 10.30pm. There will also be 35 points along the route where music is transmitted over broadcast systems, 12 more than last year.

Some 20,000 people are expected to attend the event on Sunday and Monday.

