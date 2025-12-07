Christmas concert fills Cathedral of the Good Shepherd with peace and goodwill

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Minister in the ​PMO's office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development​, Ms Indranee Rajah (third from right), with the choir's founder-director Peter Low and his wife Linda.

SINGAPORE - A night of song and music filled the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd on Dec 7, in the spirit of Christmas.

Choral music lovers, diplomats, the young and not-so-young came together to listen to over 60 songs and carols sung in 35 languages, performed by the Cathedral Choir of the Risen Christ, led by its founder-director, Sir Peter Low.

One highlight of the annual concert, which usually takes place in early December, is the attendance of the heads of diplomatic missions in Singapore. Ambassadors and high commissioners of 51 countries attended the event. They each made a pledge for peace in a special segment of the evening by placing an ornament incorporating the flag of their country on a Tree of Peace on behalf of their nations.

This symbolic gesture represents the commitment of their nations to work for world peace. It also represents their prayers and hopes for peace, prosperity and happiness for their peoples. After all the ornaments were placed and the tree lit, the choir led the audience in singing Let There Be Peace On Earth.

The guest of honour for the evening was Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development.

Other guests included the Apostolic Nuncio – the Catholic Church’s ambassador to Singapore and Vietnam, Archbishop Marek Zalewski; the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Mr Vidmantas Verbickas; Dr Hamid Razak, MP for West Coast-Jurong West GRC; Ms Rachel Ong, MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC; and Singapore’s non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican, Ms Janet Ang.

The 55-year-old choir first presented its Christmas concert in the early 70s, making the concert on Dec 7 its 52nd.

More than 50 ambassadors and high commissioners graced the event. PHOTO: CATHEDRAL CHOIR OF THE RISEN CHRIST

The 68 choir members not only sang their hearts out but also broke into impromptu dancing while singing carols, decked in colourful clothes and costumes. Performing within the context of the village compound or the city square, they sang in various foreign languages that had been committed to memory after months of choir practice.



The evening moved the audience during almost two hours of traditional and popular carols, including Cantique de Noel (O Holy Night) and Stille Nacht (Silent Night).



The concert ended with George Frideric Handel’s majestic Hallelujah.