Murder victim, 95, was kind, amiable: Neighbours

The 95-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her landed home off Upper Serangoon was a kind and gentle woman, said neighbours.

The woman's maid, a Myanmar national, has been arrested in connection with the killing.

A neighbour - a woman in her 80s who wanted to be known only as Madam Tan - described the victim as someone who was "extremely nice and personable" who often pottered about in her garden despite having difficulty walking in her later years.

"She had a green thumb, and we both loved plants. She even gave me tips on how to grow flowers. I can't believe she's gone now," said Madam Tan.

She added that the victim lived in the home for decades along with some members of her family.

Mr Koh Zhiwei, 29, who also lives in the area, near the victim's home, said he sometimes spotted the old woman in the evenings when he walked his dog.

"I've lived here for 12 years, and while I rarely take notice of neighbours, I do remember this kind grandma and her gentle smile. I don't know much about her but I'm sad that this has happened to her," Mr Koh said.

Separately, a neighbour in her 30s, who wanted to be known only as Adrianne, said that she first saw the Myanmar maid several months ago.

"At the time I noticed that the Myanmar maid was a new face in the neighbourhood, but I haven't seen her much since," said Ms Adrianne, who works in accounting.

"It's really unbelievable that a murder could happen in a place like this. We're used to peace and quiet so this is quite shocking," she added.

The police said they were alerted to a stabbing case in a residential unit in Recreation Road on Monday at about 1.50pm.

The elderly woman was found motionless at the scene and was pronounced dead by a paramedic.

The police then cordoned off the house for around six hours - during which multiple bags of evidence were removed from the home.

When The Straits Times (ST) spoke to one of the victim's grandsons, he said his grandmother lived in the home with her son. The family, the grandson said, owned a few houses on the same road.

When ST visited the home in the evening yesterday, preparations for the funeral were under way.

The 34-year-old maid, who was identified as Sandar Htoo by the police, is expected to be charged in court today via video link.