Murder trial: Man accused of inflicting traumatic head injuries on girlfriend's baby

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man who left his girlfriend's nine-month-old baby in the back of his van was accused by prosecutors of causing traumatic head injuries to the infant, as they opened their case against him for murder on Tuesday (April 5).

Mohamed Aliff Mohamed Yusoff is charged with murdering Izz Fayyaz Zayani Ahmad some time between 10pm on Nov 7, 2019 and 12.15am on Nov 8, 2019 at a multi-storey carpark in Yishun Street 81.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life imprisonment and caning.

The High Court heard that Aliff and his then-girlfriend Nadiah Abdul Jalil, who had Izz from her previous marriage, began a relationship in September or October 2019.

On Nov 7, 2019, they bought a van, together with her elder brother, for their delivery business.

That night, Aliff, who lived in Yishun, offered to take care of Izz.

Ms Nadiah handed him a bag with essential items for the baby boy and went to her brother's flat in Jurong East to stay the night as her workplace was nearby.

Surveillance footage showed Aliff entering the carpark at about 10pm.

At about 11pm, he left the baby alone in the locked van, walked to a nearby Sheng Siong supermarket to buy paper towels, wet wipes and an energy drink, then returned to the van.

His version of events is that the baby fell from his arm head first onto the floorboard of the van, bounced, hit his head again on the footrest of the van, before finally falling onto the carpark floor.

He called Ms Nadiah several times before she finally returned his call close to midnight.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Han Ming Kuang and Lim Shin Hui said in their opening address that Aliff behaved "strangely" after leaving the carpark at 12.15am to meet Ms Nadiah in Jurong East.