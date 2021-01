SINGAPORE - A fugitive Singapore-born murder suspect who hid in Australia for 32 years using a fake identity cannot be extradited under Australian law if he faces the prospect of capital punishment.

Tham Kwok Wah, 77, is in jail after fraudulently claiming around A$104,000 in pension benefits and is wanted over the 1984 murder of a man believed to have been thrown from a Singapore hotel balcony.