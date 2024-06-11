Murder in Spain: Audrey Fang nominated suspect as sole CPF beneficiary 6 months before her death

SINGAPORE – Six months before she was killed in Spain, Singaporean Audrey Fang deposited nearly $200,000 into her Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts for investment-linked products, and also nominated a beneficiary.

The sole beneficiary is Mitchell Ong, who is currently being held in custody in south-eastern Spain in connection with her murder.

He is also the insurance agent who sold her two investment-linked policies in 2015.

Ms Fang was found dead in April with more than 30 stab wounds while travelling alone.

It is not clear how the pair knew each other, but they both attended the National University of Singapore at around the same time.

Ms Fang, 39, studied architecture, while Ong did a course in economics.

Ms Fang’s brother, Mr Benjamin Fang, 34, told The Straits Times that he was informed by the CPF Board that the nomination was done in person on Oct 4, 2023, at a CPF service centre.

He noticed that at around the same time, Ms Fang had deposited money into her CPF accounts for investment purposes.

“We were very shocked and sad to find out that he is her beneficiary. We do not know why he was nominated, as we hadn’t heard of him before,” he said.

ST contacted AIA Singapore to ask if the insurer is looking into whether Ong is a beneficiary of Ms Fang’s insurance policies, but a spokesperson declined to answer the question.

The spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment on this matter or disclose specific policyholder information due to confidentiality reasons.

“Please be assured that AIA Singapore will provide any required support and assistance to the relevant authorities on matters relating to her insurance policies.”

Mr Fang said it is puzzling that his sister, who lived in the same flat as him and their father, and was close to the family, did not mention Ong once.

He added that the family intends to contest the nomination when more details come to light.