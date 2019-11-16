Murali apologises for faulty hose reels at blaze site; contractor under probe

Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai apologised yesterday over two faulty fire hose reels that could not be used by firemen during a serious blaze on Nov 1, telling residents that he was accountable to them as their elected representative.

In his first public comment on the matter since the day of the blaze, he said: "I am clear in my mind that, as your elected representative, I am accountable to you for both issues. These incidents should not have happened and, for that, I must apologise."

He also disclosed that a contractor responsible for ensuring there is water supply to the hoses at Block 210A Bukit Batok Street 21 was being investigated.

Two officers from the Jurong-Clementi Town Council, under which comes the Bukit Batok single-member constituency, would also be disciplined for padlocking the cabinets that housed the hoses, he added in his statement posted on his Facebook page.

The issue came to light when Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firemen responding to a fire on the 13th floor of the block found that the cabinets that housed the hoses were padlocked.

After breaking one of the padlocks, they found there was no water supply to the hose.

Mr Murali said he had learnt about the issue from the firemen as he was at the scene. "I was naturally concerned about both matters and immediately responded that the SCDF officers would have to investigate these issues," he added.

After a probe, the SCDF said on Nov 8 that it had issued warnings to the town council over the faulty hose reels and locked cabinets.

"I must stress that SCDF took notice of the matter on the day of the fire incident itself, not later owing to anyone else drawing attention to this matter," said Mr Murali, in an apparent reference to a claim by Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan that the SCDF's follow-up with the town council came after he made a report.

ACTION OVER LOCKED CABINETS This was a mistake on their part. They have admitted to their mistakes. BUKIT BATOK MP MURALI PILLAI, on the two town council officers responsible for padlocking the cabinets housing the hoses. He said they will be disciplined.

Dr Chee, who had contested in Bukit Batok against Mr Murali in the 2016 by-election, had called on the MP to account for the matter after hearing from residents about the faulty hose reels.

In the days following the fire, the Jurong-Clementi Town Council had said in response to media queries that its appointed contractor had checked and certified that the hoses were in working condition just two weeks before the fire.

The town council also said the cabinets were locked to prevent vandalism and misuse of the hoses, and that small padlocks were used so they could be opened with force.

Mr Murali explained that JKeart, the contractor responsible for maintaining the fire hoses, had insisted there was water supply to the hoses on the day of the fire and had provided a video to the town council as proof.

After showing the video to the SCDF earlier this week, the town council had accepted the SCDF's position and is now investigating JKeart's assertions, he said.

Meanwhile, the town council has also identified its two officers responsible for the cabinets being locked and will pursue disciplinary action against them.

Mr Murali said: "This was a mistake on their part. They have admitted to their mistakes."

In response, Dr Chee yesterday commended Mr Murali for addressing the matter.

But he took credit for eliciting responses from Mr Murali and the town council, saying that he had taken the time to do his homework, establish facts and also persistently question the People's Action Party MP and the town council, "which resulted in the initial piecemeal release of information by JCTC but, finally, a full accounting by Mr Murali".

He cited the matter as a prime example of how the opposition should work to put pressure on those in positions of authority, adding in a Facebook post: "This is the work of a responsible and effective opposition."

The Nov 1 fire had started in a one-room flat on the 13th floor, and resulted in an elderly couple and their son being hospitalised.

Mr Murali said the town council would make a separate statement on the steps it is taking, adding: "I will work with my elected and appointed town councillors to review this case and ensure that the fire safety system is strengthened to ensure its reliability."