Mum of 4 uses apps to manage kids’ screen time, reward good behaviour

SINGAPORE - After she installed apps to monitor her children’s phone usage and reward them for finishing tasks, Ms Siti Norhidayah saw them becoming more motivated to complete their homework and household chores.

The mother of four children aged four, 10, 14 and 16 had signed up for the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) parenting seminars and consultation sessions when her son became rebellious after entering secondary school last year.

“When I asked him how school was, he would give one-word answers. I wanted him to open up more,” she said.

Some 300 people have participated in the free parenting seminars, which are part of MSF’s efforts to strengthen families.

The ministry announced on Thursday its upcoming National Family Week in June, which will include a series of sports activities, talks on marriage and parenting, as well as a panel discussion on flexible work arrangements

Ms Siti told The Straits Times that she learnt about how behavioural contracts – or commitments to adopt specific actions – can encourage appropriate behaviour in children.

This inspired her to install the Google Family Link app to limit her children’s screen time to three hours each day.

“They got used to it over time. When I once gave my son four hours instead of three, he asked me to set it back to three hours as he wants to control himself,” she said.

When their screen time is up, she also takes a gentler approach to reminding them. “If he is playing mobile games in his room, I’ll ask ‘How long do you need?’ and he will tell me ‘15 minutes’. In this way, I give him freedom of choice and control over his time, instead of forcing him (to stop playing).”

To improve communication with her son, she also started to show interest in his hobby, football, making it a point to watch matches with him.

“After a while, he automatically told me how his day went without me asking,” she said.

When he acts up, she will also speak to him calmly and de-escalate the situation.

“When he’s not having a good day and I ask him to do something, he’ll be like ‘what’. Instead of snapping I’ll say ‘Am I your friend? I’m your mother,’” she said. “My kids can treat me like a friend but they need to respect me as a parent too.”

She also installed the OurHome app to assign chores to her kids. They can accumulate points to get rewards such as a movie or ice cream. Penalties include less screen time or earlier bedtime.

“They get excited reminding each other, the younger ones especially, they like to say the words ‘break contract’,” she said with a smile.