Multiple new permanent secretary appointments in Singapore; 2 veterans retire

SINGAPORE - There will be a slew of new permanent secretary appointments in Singapore, as well as the retirement of two permanent secretaries who have served long years in the civil service, the Public Service Division said on Friday (Feb 25).

Ms Yong Ying-I, permanent secretary for communications and information and cybersecurity in the Prime Minister's Office, will retire after 36 years of public service.

Meanwhile, Mr Chee Wee Kiong, permanent secretary for foreign affairs, will also retire after serving a combined 40 years in the public service and the Singapore Armed Forces.

Both retirements will take place on April 1.

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing thanked both of them for their years of dedicated service.

"They have served with distinction in their careers, including helming a range of different organisations, and I would like to express the government's appreciation for their leadership and outstanding contributions to the Public Service and to Singapore," he said.

Other appointments will also take effect from April 1.

Mr Joseph Leong will be appointed permanent secretary for communications and information and cybersecurity in the Prime Minister's Office.

He will also be appointed concurrently as permanent secretary for the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group, while relinquishing his appointment as permanent secretary for defence development.

Mr Chng Kai Fong, who is now the second permanent secretary for the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group, will be appointed concurrently as second permanent secretary for communications and information and cybersecurity.

Mr Albert Chua will relinquish his appointment as permanent secretary for sustainability and the environment and be appointed permanent secretary for foreign affairs.

The new permanent secretary for sustainability and the environment will be Mr Stanley Loh, who will relinquish his appointment as second permanent secretary for social and family development.

He will also be re-designated as permanent secretary for development in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and continue concurrently as second permanent secretary for special duties in the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Chew Hock Yong will relinquish his appointment as permanent secretary for social and family development and continue as permanent secretary for home affairs development.

Meanwhile, permanent secretary of manpower Aubeck Kam will relinquish his appointment there and be appointed permanent secretary of social and family development.

Ms Lim Wan Yong, second permanent secretary for education, will be appointed concurrently as second permanent secretary for social and family development.

The new permanent secretary for manpower will be Mr Ng Chee Khern, who will relinquish his appointment as permanent secretary of the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group.

Mr Chia Der Jiun, second permanent secretary for manpower, will be re-designated as permanent secretary for development in the Ministry of Manpower.

Ms Lai Wei Lin will relinquish her appointment as permanent secretary of law and be appointed permanent secretary for transport development. She will continue concurrently as second permanent secretary for finance.

Finally, Mr Loh Khum Yean, permanent secretary for the Public Service Division, will be concurrently appointed as permanent secretary of law.