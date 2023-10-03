Multiple fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE – Multiple fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen have been spotted, according to a post on Dr Ng’s Instagram account.

A police report has been filed, added the post, which was shared by the minister’s administration.

There have been at least two other instances in 2023 about fake social media accounts involving public figures or organisations.

In September, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat warned his followers of fake social media accounts impersonating him.

In February, Mindef filed a police report over a fraudulent WhatsApp account offering jobs at SAF camps.

Dr Ng’s post urged the public to exercise caution when contacted by suspicious WhatsApp accounts and to report them through WhatsApp’s “Report” function.

Investigations into the fake WhatsApp accounts impersonating Dr Ng are ongoing.

