Multilateralism, dialogue necessary for stability in the region: S’pore and Australia leaders

SINGAPORE – No country in Asean wants to be forced to take sides, or be in a position where it has to either contain China’s rise or limit the United States’ presence, said Acting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday.

Speaking on Friday at the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting, he said: “Any move in either direction will have few takers in the region because no one in Asean wants to see a new Cold War.”

Deputy Prime Minister Wong, who was standing in for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has Covid-19, was responding to a question at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on whether it was counter-productive to regional security that China had declined a meeting proposed by the US.

The meeting between Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin would have taken place in Singapore at the 20th edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The annual defence summit is being held from Friday to Sunday at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Mr Wong said that Asean’s take on regional and security cooperation is to have an “open and inclusive framework”.

This is done through forums where Asean is at the centre, such as the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus, which includes Asean and eight other countries.

“We welcome new security arrangements like the Quad and Aukus so long as they continue to uphold Asean centrality, uphold a rules-based order based on international law,” said Mr Wong, who added that Asean will continue to engage all parties.

The Quad, which was formed in 2004 and officially known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a group comprising the US, Australia, India and Japan.

Aukus is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the US that was announced in September 2021.

“Our approach is not so much about passive non-alignment, but about multi-engagement with all the players in the region, so that the region will not be dominated by any single power. There will be different players with stakes in the region, working together for our shared interest,” added Mr Wong.

Mr Albanese, who is on an official visit to Singapore and attending the Shangri-La Dialogue, said that dialogue is “always a good thing”.

“Engagement and discussion brings with it understanding,” he added.

The Australian Prime Minister also said that it was a positive thing that both the Chinese and US defence chiefs are participating in the event.