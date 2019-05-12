18-country maritime exercise to conclude at Changi Naval Base on Monday

SINGAPORE - A multilateral maritime security field exercise will conclude in Singapore on Monday (May 13) after the completion of its sea phase.

Singapore's Ministry of Defence announced the conclusion of the sea phase of the exercise conducted under the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) grouping on Sunday.

The ADMM-Plus comprises the 10 Asean countries as well as Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

The exercise, jointly organised by Singapore and South Korea, started in Busan on April 30. It will close on Monday at RSS Singapura - Changi Naval Base.

The closing ceremony will be officiated by Singapore's Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong and attended by the exercise's co-directors, the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) Rear-Admiral (RADM) Edwin Leong and the Republic of Korea Navy's RADM Hwang Sun Woo.

The RSN's Formidable-class frigate RSS Stalwart participated alongside 18 ships and 10 aircraft from the 18 ADMM-Plus countries.

RADM Leong said that the exercise helps to deepen mutual understanding and builds confidence and trust between the navies of the different countries.

"This effort also enhances our collective capability to address maritime security threats in the region and to keep our sea lines of communication open and secure for all."

During the exercise, participating navies conducted maritime security drills, such as boarding operations and protection of key installations.

They also practised the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea and shared information to track vessels-of-interest.

Other exercises included helicopter cross-deck landings and replenishment at sea drills as they sailed.

Boarding teams from the Brunei, India, South Korea and Singapore navies simulated a search on a vessel-of-interest at the waters off eastern Singapore.

This is the fourth such exercise conducted under the ADMM-Plus grouping.