‘Somehow it all went by so quickly!’: PM Wong revisits his 90s era in viral video

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The video drew more than 200,000 views within three hours, with many users responding in good humour.

SINGAPORE - Teva sandals, aviator glasses, a mullet and a Yamaha C40 guitar - peak 90s energy.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on March 24 joined the viral “What were you like in the ’90s?” trend on Instagram and TikTok, offering a glimpse into his younger days and a notably different hairstyle.

He wrote: “Flashback to the 90s - university days, music, NS, that first job. Somehow it all went by so quickly!”

The 20-second video was set to American rock band Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 hit Iris.

The trend is part of a wider TikTok and Instagram Reels trend, which consists firstly of on-screen text that says: “Mum or Dad, what were you like in the ’90s?” before cutting to a slideshow of the user in their younger days.

In the clip, PM Wong, then probably in his early 20s, appears with a mullet and aviator glasses as he plays a Yamaha C40 guitar.

He can also be seen beaming and posing with a motorcycle in another photo and posing in a denim top, dark shorts and Teva sandals at a park.

The video drew more than 200,000 views within three hours, with many users responding in good humour. It has garnered 17,600 likes as of 1.15pm, March 24 .

Instagram user gabrieldrinkscoffee wrote: “PM, bring back that mullet!”

“Born to be a rockstar, chose to be a PM,” wrote user 10.11w.

Another user floral_doodle “Can you please ride your motorbike instead of the usual car to enter during National Day Parade?”

The post also includes more personal moments, such as photos from his graduation and with his parents.

The post also includes more personal moments, such as photos from his graduation and with his parents. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM LAWRENCEWONGST/INSTAGRAM

The 53-year-old spent the 90s in the United States where he studied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1994. He later received a Masters of Arts in applied economics from the University of Michigan in 1995.

PM Wong began his career as an economist working in the Ministry of Trade and Industry in 1997.

PM Wong is not alone in revisiting the decade. Celebrities around the world have also joined the trend, including American actress Halle Berry, American R&B icon Usher, and British pop group Spice Girls, all reminiscing about their best 90s fashion moments.

Sports stars such as Serena Williams, Shaquille O’Neal, and Alex Rodriguez have also taken part, sharing throwback photos of their younger selves.