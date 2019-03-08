Mujahidin Mosque goes with the flow when it comes to conserving water

SINGAPORE - Mujahidin Mosque has been promoting water conservation for three years or so, but it stepped up a gear last March when it installed low-flow devices in all of its taps.

The devices decrease the water flow, which in turn reduces usage.

The Queenstown mosque has undertaken other initiatives as well, including inserting water conservation into the curriculum of Mujahidin Kindergarten since 2016 and teaching the young children about the importance of saving water.

It is going one step further this month by encouraging Indonesian domestic helpers to practice water saving habits at home through the Mujahidah Learning Centre.

Mr Muhammad Khairul Jameel Yahya, the mosque's executive chairman, said it was important to involve the whole Muslim community to work together to save water: "Water is a blessing, a gift, and something which must be protected for the benefit of everyone."

A sermon was delivered on Friday (March 8) in all mosques here to mark Singapore World Water Day.

Ustaz Sofyan Yadi delivered the sermon in Mujahidin Mosque, noting that saving water was a continuous effort: "It might seem like a mere three or four litres of water we are saving each day, but how many thousand litres would be conserved if every family does the same?"

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, the Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, was one of those who took part in the prayers at the mosque on Friday.

"Everyone of us has to do our part to use water properly and conserve this very precious resource that we must keep for the next generation," said Mr Masagos, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs.

He praised the mosque's work in conserving water and said he was optimistic that Singaporeans would work together on similar conservation efforts.