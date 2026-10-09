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MUIS working with CASE to help those yet to be refunded from The Meat Brothers’ korban disruption

More than 300 refunds are still outstanding as at Oct 8, according to MUIS and CASE.

SINGAPORE – More than 300 people are still owed refunds following disruptions to t heir korban ritual earlier in 2026, with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) working with the Consumers Association of Singapore to help those affected.

Korban – which refers to the Islamic ritual of slaughtering farm animals such as sheep and lambs, and the subsequent distribution of the meat to worshippers and the needy – is performed on Hari Raya Haji or over the following three days.

MUIS and CASE said in a joint media statement on Oct 9 that about 400 s ohibul k orban – people who intend to perform korban – were affected by the disruption to The Meat Brothers’ (TMB) local korban arrangements for Hari Raya Haji in 2026.

TMB said in May that it would not be able to import the livestock from Australia in time for the annual slaughter, as it has yet to receive the required export approval from the Australian authorities.

TMB had earlier publicity stated that it intended to complete the refunds by the end of August. However, TMB informed MUIS on Aug 31 that there would be a delay as it was awaiting payment from a third-party, according to the joint statement on Oct 9.

More than 300 refunds are still outstanding as at Oct 8, and TMB has “yet to provide a firm timeline for completing the refunds”, according to MUIS and CASE.

“MUIS has made clear to TMB that it remains responsible for honouring its commitment to refund affected Sohibul Korban.”

MUIS has given CASE the details of 32 affected people who approached MUIS and the affected mosques about their outstanding refunds.

CASE will assist them to lodge a claim at the Small Claims Tribunals.

Others a ffected by TMB’s k orban arrangements and who have not received their refunds can also submit their information here.

Also, MUIS will strengthen safeguards for k orban arrangements in 2027. This includes stronger oversight of operators’ readiness, clearer contractual and operational requirements, and enhanced backup plans.

Those who need further assistance can contact MUIS at info@muis.gov.sg, or CASE at 6277-5100 or www.case.org.sg.