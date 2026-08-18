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Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad has instructed the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore to further review safeguards.

SINGAPORE – Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad has instructed the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) to further review its safeguards following a child sexual abuse case in which some of the interactions took place at a mosque.

On Aug 17, a 37-year-old self-styled “religious influencer” was sentenced to 27 years and 10 months’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane for sexually abusing two young boys.

He had repeatedly raped the younger brother, who was then between six and eight years old, at various locations, including in a toilet at the mosque where they often prayed together.

He later directed his attention to the older boy, who was 11 to 12 years old, and molested him on several occasions.

The man had become a father figure to the two brothers because their parents were absent from their lives.

Aside from sexual offences against the two boys, he also molested three other victims, including a 17-year-old boy who had treated him as a “big brother” and religious mentor.

In a Facebook post on Aug 18, Zaqy said MUIS is working closely with relevant organisations to ensure the family receives the care and support they need.

“We are deeply disturbed by the sexual offences committed against children, as reported yesterday. Our thoughts are first and foremost with them and their family,” he said.

“What happened should never have happened. Not to any child. Not anywhere.”

He added that the mosque is where Muslims pray, children learn about their faith and families gather, and should be a place where they feel safe.

“So when that trust is abused, especially involving our children, it hurts us deeply as a community,” he said.

Zaqy said that while the offender was not a mosque staff member, volunteer or an accredited religious teacher under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme, some of the interactions took place at a mosque.

Hence, difficult questions have to be asked, he said, adding that he has been discussing this closely with MUIS and mosque leaders.

While MUIS has announced measures to strengthen security, including patrols and CCTV monitoring, Zaqy said he has asked the body to review its safeguards further.

“We cannot leave it at that. We are reviewing our safeguards and strengthening security measures, particularly around informal activities and gatherings involving children and youths,” he said.

Zaqy also urged parents and caregivers to stay close to their children and know who they are interacting with, online and offline.

“We should not let our guard down simply because someone appears religious or speaks with authority about religion,” he said.