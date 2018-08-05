Muis to continue close engagement with community

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will continue to listen and address the needs of the Muslim community, develop the right people for leadership positions, and step up partnerships with the community, wider society and government, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday.

These are the three key principles that will guide Muis' work in the next decade, Mr Masagos said at the launch of a book to mark Muis' 50th anniversary.

Fulfilling The Trust: 50 Years Of Shaping Muslim Religious Life In Singapore studies the development of Muis' policies since it was founded in 1968. These include the issuance of religious rulings or fatwas, certification of halal food and management of the haj pilgrimage.

Mr Masagos said Muis has grown from "strength to strength" in developing a strong partnership with its stakeholders and the community.

"Today, Muis provides not only religious leadership through fatwa and religious guidance, but also a wide range of religious services, catering to the needs of Singaporean Muslims across all ages, be it the young or old," he added.

Of the three guiding principles for the next decade, the first is Muis' continual commitment to listening and addressing the needs of the Muslim community through regular dialogues with different stakeholders.

"Every generation has its vision of what our community ought to be, but Muis must always closely engage with the community," he said.

Second, Muis will ensure it identifies people with the right values to take up leadership positions. Mr Masagos said past Muis leaders and officers have served with integrity and are "role models at every level, who have set the bar high".

Last, Muis will step up the partnerships that help it fulfil its mission.

"By working together, we will build strong families, a caring and cohesive community, and an active and contributing Muslim society," he added.

The book was written by Muis officers and edited by Dr Norshahril Saat, fellow at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute.

It includes a personal reflection by Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, who highlights the key challenges he faced when he was Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.