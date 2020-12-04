Muis launches public education and fund-raising portal to support madrasahs

SINGAPORE - The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has launched a public education and centralised fund-raising portal - OurMadrasah.sg - to support the six full-time madrasahs in Singapore.

The move comes after various fund-raising events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a potential loss of about $2.5 million for the madrasahs.

Madrasahs are institutions that incorporate Islamic knowledge and values on top of formal education that is compulsory in Singapore. They play an important role in developing in future generations of asatizahs (Islamic educators) and leaders of the Muslim community a strong grounding in both religious and secular subjects

As private schools, madrasahs are co-funded by the community, their stakeholders and Muis to pay for student programmes, staff development and operational costs.

Covid-19 has made it difficult to rely on typical fund-raising and donation drives, such as collection during Friday congregational prayers.

The loss in funding comes as operational costs rose for madrasahs because they had to spend more on sanitising and equipment such as thermometers to ensure the well-being of students and staff.

To help madrasahs overcome these challenges, OurMadrasah.sg was created to raise funds and educate the public about full-time madrasahs in Singapore.

The portal includes a breakdown of how to make donations and how the funds raised will support the madrasahs' operations.

The public can choose to donate to specific madrasahs, or select "all madrasahs in general", via credit card, eNets, PayNow or by Giro.

Additionally, visitors can learn more about the history of each madrasah and its latest developments by exploring the portal, or by following its Facebook and Instagram accounts.