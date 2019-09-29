Muis honours religious teacher for lifelong contributions

For more than 30 years, Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi Hassan has contributed significantly to Islamic education and the development of religious teachers, as well as religious rehabilitation.

Since 1986, he has served in the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas), which aims to raise the quality of Islamic education and welfare of religious teachers.

Yesterday, Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi, 59, was the sole recipient of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore's (Muis) Jasa Cemerlang Award, which honours lifelong achievements and contributions to Muslims here.

He is the current co-chairman of the Religious Rehabilitation Group, which provides counselling for radicalised and self-radicalised individuals. He is also a Muis council member as well as a full member of the Fatwa Committee, which issues religious guidance to Muslims in Singapore.

Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi said: "This award is not for me. To me, this award is for the group of asatizah (religious teachers) who made efforts to work for the harmony of our country."

Eight people received the Jasa Bakti awards for their long service to the community.

Among them was Ms Norain Mohd Noor, a 52-year-old nursing lecturer at Nanyang Polytechnic. She has been a voluntary nursing officer in the Singapore Pilgrims' Affairs Office in Muis since 2001.

She started becoming more involved in medical logistics for haj pilgrimages from 2003. She also designs the curriculum and conducts training for other volunteer nurses.

"I'm willing to do more. Not that I expect recognition, but I'm thankful that people recognise me so that I can (contribute) more," said Ms Norain.

Muis also presented President Halimah Yacob with a $100,000 cheque for the President's Challenge. The amount was raised by the Singapore Muslim community through various charity drives.

In his speech, Muis chief executive Esa Masood said that volunteers are the lifeblood of the Muslim community.

"The skillsets and capabilities we are building in our volunteers are all part of the foundations of a community of success, which is defined by character, competence and citizenry."

Choo Yun Ting