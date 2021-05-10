Muis condemns Jerusalem violence, calls for peaceful de-escalation

SINGAPORE - The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has strongly condemned the violence at a Jerusalem mosque as clashes broke out between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police over the weekend.

Muis said in a statement on Monday (May 10) that it was deeply concerned and saddened by acts of violence against unarmed worshippers after scuffles at the Al-Aqsa mosque, regarded as the third-holiest mosque by Muslims, left more than 300 Palestinians injured with several taken to hospital in critical condition.

"As people of conscience who believe in the sanctity of human life, we pray for Allah's mercy and safety for the innocent and hope for calm and a quick de-escalation of the situation," Muis said.

"Our mosques will be reciting a prayer calling for peace in these last days of Ramadan. Muis urges the Muslim community to join in this prayer for peace."

The council added it "firmly agrees" with Singapore's position supporting a two-state solution in Israel, where the eastern section of Jerusalem is contested.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a new state, but Israel views all of Jerusalem as its capital, including the eastern part that it annexed that is not recognised internationally.