Charity under Muis launches three new initiatives to help less fortunate, regardless of faith

SINGAPORE - A charity under the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Friday (Jan 10) launched three new initiatives to aid the less fortunate in society, regardless of their faith.

In one initiative, the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) will help persons with disabilities, through a partnership with the Red Cross Home for the Disabled (RCH) for a six-month project.

The project aims to raise awareness and develop the capabilities of 20 RLAF volunteers in engaging with persons with disabilities. This will include feeding, basic caregiving and engagement through the arts.

Volunteers will also undertake curated programmes such as dining in the dark and dragonboat training.

RLAF will also work with the National Council of Social Services to raise awareness on the disability landscape, while collaborating with Rainbow Centre to understand adults and adolescents with special needs.

Besides people with disabilities, the charity is also looking to help mothers living in rental flats.

Thirty volunteers from RLAF will work with local social enterprise 6th Sense for a year-long empowerment for mothers and children in the rental flats in Kebun Baru.

The volunteers will help the mothers with skills-building and self-care, while the children can attend self-development programmes and learning journeys.

Going beyond Singapore, RLAF will also conduct a year-long programme to help children of refugee communities in Kuala Lumpur. It will involve 15 volunteers, in collaboration with a Malaysian non-governmental organisation.

RLAF will focus on two schools that house 13 refugee communities.

The three initiatives were launched in conjunction with the 10th anniversary celebration of the RLAF, which was held to show appreciation for the contributions of its partners and stakeholders.

Among the guests were Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and current Mufti Dr Fatris Bakaram.

Muis president Alami Musa said in an opening speech: "(The foundation) looks into the future with renewed spirit - to grow circles of compassion; to build the young to be effective humanitarian and community volunteers; to offer grants to do more good; to benefit the underserved, be they the elderly, the disabled, the vulnerable; to have youth involved in post-relief humanitarian work and to deepen domain expertise of our young."

Over the years, RLAF has trained and engaged 2,065 youth volunteers and helped 103,800 individuals and families in total. Its humanitarian relief funds have also benefited people in 20 countries.