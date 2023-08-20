Mt Kilimanjaro death: Why Africa’s tallest peak is popular among climbers and how to stay safe

SINGAPORE - A handful of expedition operators in the Republic each organise trips for five to 10 climbers to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania every year.

They said the long flight connections and limited interest in the peak owing to less media publicity about it are reasons for the low numbers. This is despite it being very popular among climbers in general, attracting 30,000 to attempt it each year.

It was on such an expedition last week that Mr Darrel Phee, 28, collapsed after turning back at an altitude of 5,400m on the mountain. He died later of “asphyxia/Hape” in a hospital, according to expedition group Adventures Unlimited.

Asphyxia happens when the body is deprived of oxygen, while Hape – or high-altitude pulmonary edema – occurs when excess fluid is produced in the body’s lungs. Both can be fatal.

The 28-year-old banking executive was said to be a soft-spoken person who enjoyed seeking new adventures, and his family is still seeking clarifications on the circumstances leading to his death.

They are questioning whether an itinerary change hindered Mr Phee’s altitude acclimatisation and contributed to his death.

According to the Kilimanjaro National Park website, three to 10 people die each year while scaling this mountain.

Here’s a look at the preparation needed to reach the summit of Africa’s tallest peak, and what aspiring mountaineers can do to prevent the onset of acute altitude sickness:

Where is Mount Kilimanjaro?

Located in Tanzania, East Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro stands at 5,895m tall and is Africa’s highest peak.

To get there, most climbers fly to Kilimanjaro International Airport – 86km away from the mountain base – before heading to either Arusha or Moshi to begin their ascent.

The climb to the summit typically takes five to eight days. Visitors aged above 16 have to pay a daily entry permit fee of US$70 (S$95).