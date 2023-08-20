Mt Kilimanjaro death: Why Africa’s tallest peak is popular among climbers and how to stay safe

SINGAPORE - A handful of expedition operators in the Republic each organise trips for five to 10 climbers to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania every year.
They said the long flight connections and limited interest in the peak owing to less media publicity about it are reasons for the low numbers. This is despite it being very popular among climbers in general, attracting 30,000 to attempt it each year.
It was on such an expedition last week that Mr Darrel Phee, 28, collapsed after turning back at an altitude of 5,400m on the mountain. He died later of “asphyxia/Hape” in a hospital, according to expedition group Adventures Unlimited.
Asphyxia happens when the body is deprived of oxygen, while Hape – or high-altitude pulmonary edema – occurs when excess fluid is produced in the body’s lungs. Both can be fatal.
The 28-year-old banking executive was said to be a soft-spoken person who enjoyed seeking new adventures, and his family is still seeking clarifications on the circumstances leading to his death.
They are questioning whether an itinerary change hindered Mr Phee’s altitude acclimatisation and contributed to his death.
According to the Kilimanjaro National Park website, three to 10 people die each year while scaling this mountain.
Here’s a look at the preparation needed to reach the summit of Africa’s tallest peak, and what aspiring mountaineers can do to prevent the onset of acute altitude sickness:
Where is Mount Kilimanjaro?
Located in Tanzania, East Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro stands at 5,895m tall and is Africa’s highest peak.
To get there, most climbers fly to Kilimanjaro International Airport – 86km away from the mountain base – before heading to either Arusha or Moshi to begin their ascent.
The climb to the summit typically takes five to eight days. Visitors aged above 16 have to pay a daily entry permit fee of US$70 (S$95).
Why climb Mount Kilimanjaro?
Mount Kilimanjaro is the fourth-highest mountain of the Seven Summits – the tallest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.
Mountaineers said that scaling this trekking-only peak – which allows one to hike all the way up to the summit – is a good opportunity for climbers with varying levels of experience interested in high-altitude trekking, and requires only a certain level of physical fitness.
In comparison, training for Mount Everest is on a vastly different scale as it calls for alpine, ice and snow climbing skills. Veteran mountaineer David Lim adds that the two mountains are “not comparable”, as Mount Kilimanjaro is “essentially a high-altitude hike”.
How can one prepare for a climb up Mount Kilimanjaro?
Expedition organisers recommend vigorous physical workout regimes to participants before they embark on their climb.
Mr Jeremy Tong, chief adventure consultant of JTRACE, said his company ensures that its participants are able to climb hills while carrying a 12kg backpack for two hours, and run at least 10km before they go on the trip.
Likewise, Ms Joanne Soo, owner of Ace Adventure, suggests for her expedition’s trekkers to carry loaded backpacks up and down Bukit Timah Hill or taller housing blocks. Her company also organises optional night walks for trekkers to familiarise themselves with walking in the dark and testing out their equipment.
These expedition companies also recommend their participants to scale shorter peaks above 3,000m before attempting a climb up Mount Kilimanjaro.
What are the safety precautions in place for a hike up Mount Kilimanjaro?
Some expedition organisers require their participants to declare existing health conditions, and typically reject people with thalassemia, a blood disorder, or other blood or cardiac issues. This varies according to the company.
During the ascent, participants’ oxygen levels and heart rates are measured every day. They are also checked for symptoms of nausea, headaches, fatigue, loss of appetite and dehydration, which could be signs of altitude sickness.
Mr Tong said that climbers with oxygen levels below 75 per cent and resting heart rates above 130 bpm need to be closely monitored or evacuated.
What evacuation options and medical facilities can climbers turn to when they run into trouble?
There are no medical facilities on the mountain.
But there is a helicopter-based search-and-rescue team, as well as the park’s wheeled stretcher and ambulance rescue services.
Even so, according to American guide company International Mountain Guides, helicopter rescues may not always be available. In Mr Phee’s case, there was an attempt to contact a rescue service, but the helicopter could not fly because of foggy weather.
In such cases, mountaineers have to be brought down manually in a carriage.
They will then be transported to the nearest hospital, Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre in Moshi, which is 41.4km away or nearly an hour by car from the park’s mountain base.
What else can be done to prevent acute altitude sickness?
Acute altitude sickness cannot always be prevented.
But the risk of it can be greatly reduced. For their personal safety, climbers are advised to research the symptoms of acute altitude sickness and take note of their own health.
At the same time, it is crucial for expedition organisers to have proper client supervision, and expedition leaders should be well-trained to deal with medical emergencies, Mr Tong said.
“Always listen to your body,” said leisure mountaineer Chin Wei Chong, “and give your body time to acclimatise to the altitude.”
Also, mountaineers said taking pre-emptive measures such as respiratory medication Diamox can help alleviate symptoms of acute altitude sickness, especially if they are unable to descend to a lower altitude.