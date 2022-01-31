MSE studying whether to build new office tower in Jurong Lake District

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) is studying whether to build a new office tower in the Jurong Lake District, as part of a broader move by the Government to free up prime space in the central area.

An MSE spokesman told The Straits Times it is undertaking exploratory studies for the new office building. The site under study is at 12 Science Centre Road, which contains the former French-Singapore Institute.

MSE's current main office is the Environment Building in Scotts Road, which was completed in 1986 and also houses its statutory boards such as national water agency PUB and the National Environment Agency.

Should the ministry eventually move to Jurong, it will be part of a cluster of government agencies based in the area in the future, along with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of National Development (MND).

The MSE spokesman said the proposed move - if it goes ahead - could support the growth of Singapore's western business district.

"The proximity to academic and research institutions and industries will facilitate collaboration on innovation and research and development in the water, food and environmental sectors," said the spokesman, adding that the new building will incorporate the latest sustainable technologies and features.

The area under study is about 16,274 sq m - the size of more than two football fields, and the proposed office building would have a gross floor area of 91,134 sq m.

MSE also intends for the building to be linked to adjacent developments by an elevated pedestrian walkway.

Asked for an update on its move to Jurong, an LTA spokesman said construction of the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub began last May and is slated for completion in 2027. Thereafter, some of its offices will move to the hub as part of efforts to decentralise government offices from the city centre and optimise land use.

The hub will house offices, civic and sports facilities, and retail spaces within an eight-storey podium block and a 27-storey tower.

The LTA is also studying the possibility of developing a separate building in Jurong East to house its remaining offices, as well as the Ministry of Transport.

Separately, an MND spokesman said the ministry is moving its offices to Jurong Lake District in phases, beginning with the Building and Construction Authority and the then Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority, which moved into Jem in late 2014.

The ministry said there are no immediate plans to redevelop the existing MND Complex in Maxwell Road, but did not elaborate on when other MND agencies would make the move.