MRT signal fault causes 40-minute delay on Circle Line between Dhoby Ghaut and Paya Lebar

SINGAPORE – A signal fault resulted in additional travelling time of 40 minutes on the Circle Line (CCL) on Friday afternoon. This is the first major disruption on the CCL this year.

Transport operator SMRT informed commuters of the disruption between the Dhoby Ghaut/Marina Bay and Paya Lebar MRT stations in a tweet at about 1pm. It said commuters should expect a delay of 30 minutes. In a subsequent tweet, it added that free regular bus and bridging services were available for the affected stations.

Passengers at Dhoby Ghaut/Marina Bay heading to Paya Lebar should take the North-South Line and transfer to the East-West Line instead, SMRT said.

At 1.53pm, SMRT said commuters should expect 40 minutes of additional travel time.

SMRT shared more details on Facebook at around 2pm, and said that their engineers are on-site to conduct the recovery operations.

It added that both in-train and station announcements were made to inform commuters of the delay.

“SMRT will continue to work with Land Transport Authority and the signalling original equipment manufacturer to enhance the system. We are sorry to have affected your Friday afternoon commute,” it said.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for more information.