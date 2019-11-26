MRT security screening at AMK station on Dec 9

An emergency preparedness exercise will be carried out at Ang Mo Kio MRT station on Dec 9 between 10am and 4pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and public transport operator SMRT said yesterday.

During the exercise, commuters should factor in additional travel time for security screenings. Some of them will be asked to walk through a metal detector, and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines.

Two types of security robots - the OB1FORC3 and K3NOBI - equipped with intelligent surveillance cameras, sensors and video analytic capabilities, will also be used to help detect suspicious persons and unattended items.

The robots, developed in Singapore by local security company Oneberry Technologies, have been deployed at other events before.

Exercise Station Guard is part of the national SGSecure movement to strengthen security in public places and build community resilience against security threats.

The exercise has been conducted since February last year at various MRT stations to test and validate security measures, contingency plans and operational readiness at public transport nodes during heightened security situations.

Similar exercises have been conducted at Newton, Holland Village, Hougang, Jurong East and HarbourFront MRT stations.

The LTA and SMRT said yesterday that, beyond ensuring operational readiness, Exercise Station Guard serves to "raise public awareness of the security threats which Singapore faces and familiarise commuters with how they should respond in the event of an emergency on the public transport network".