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The feature, launched on July 29, provides users personalised estimates of how long their total journey will take.

SINGAPORE – If there is an MRT train disruption, commuters can now get personalised estimates on Google Maps of how long their total journey will take.

The feature, which offers real-time travel route information, aims to help commuters adjust their journeys during rail delays, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

It was launched on July 29, and is available when commuters search for a journey on Google Maps, the transport authority said in a Facebook post the same day.

When train services are not available on an affected stretch of MRT stations, commuters will see an alert stating “no service” on Google Maps, and the route’s details will be struck through.

When train services are available but delayed, commuters will be shown a service delay alert, along with updated journey timings.

In both scenarios, Google Maps will also show commuters recommended alternative travel routes.

LTA announces train disruptions on its website and the MyTransport app, with information such as whether the delay is minor or major, depending on the estimated length of delay and factors such as the length of the sector affected.

“While this provides a useful indication of the overall impact, the actual delay experienced varies depending on where each commuter is travelling to and from,” LTA said.

As a result, some commuters may make a detour even though their original route could have been faster, LTA added.

The new feature aims to help commuters “make more informed travel decisions on the go”, said LTA.

It was announced in February, after the Government accepted recommendations from a rail reliability task force.

LTA said this builds on its ongoing efforts to improve commuter information, including its centralised train status page on mytransport.sg/trainstatus, improved wayfinding signs on trial at Serangoon MRT station and planned service adjustments information on Google Maps.