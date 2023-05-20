Mrs Baey Yam Keng on being an MP’s wife: It’s a waiting game

SINGAPORE – How long does it take to get used to life as a politician’s spouse?

Two years, said the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, responding to the spouse of a young colleague at a dinner years ago.

But he was quick to add: ”My answer will still be the same if you ask me two years later. The truth is, life is a continuous process of adjusting and adapting.”

This incident was documented in Ms Lim Hai Yen’s upcoming Chinese-language book, For Better, For Worse, which will be launched on May 27.

Ms Lim has been married for 26 years to Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng. They have a son, aged 19, and two daughters, aged 23 and 18.

The 52-year-old playwright, artistic director of theatre company The ETCeteras and homemaker said she is still getting used to sharing her husband with the public since he entered politics in 2006.

The 268-page book is a collection of 51 essays she had written for local Chinese media and some Facebook posts, spanning 16 years from 2006 to 2022.

It chronicles her married life with Mr Baey, 52, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport as well as Sustainability and the Environment.

“I learnt how to wait,” she wrote. “Waiting for him to come home, waiting for him to be free, waiting for him to give me some time, waiting for him to look at me.”

He is hardly at home, and there were times when the children would see him only on television news for that day, she added.

To compensate for his absence, Mr Baey would be the one to take his children to school. He would also try to be home for dinner two or three days a week, sometimes only to rush off elsewhere after dinner.

His record was seven events he had to attend in a week, Ms Lim recalled.

She accompanies him on some official functions, and has witnessed how he would sometimes be too busy to enjoy the dinner that was provided.

He might have to be up on stage to deliver a speech, give out certificates or conduct a lucky draw before he had time to eat. Or he might be taken around the tables to mingle with the guests. Once, he was so famished after an event that he cooked instant noodles for himself when he got home.