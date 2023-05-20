Mrs Baey Yam Keng on being an MP’s wife: It’s a waiting game

SINGAPORE – How long does it take to get used to life as a politician’s spouse?
Two years, said the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, responding to the spouse of a young colleague at a dinner years ago.
But he was quick to add: ”My answer will still be the same if you ask me two years later. The truth is, life is a continuous process of adjusting and adapting.”
This incident was documented in Ms Lim Hai Yen’s upcoming Chinese-language book, For Better, For Worse, which will be launched on May 27.
Ms Lim has been married for 26 years to Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng. They have a son, aged 19, and two daughters, aged 23 and 18.
The 52-year-old playwright, artistic director of theatre company The ETCeteras and homemaker said she is still getting used to sharing her husband with the public since he entered politics in 2006.
The 268-page book is a collection of 51 essays she had written for local Chinese media and some Facebook posts, spanning 16 years from 2006 to 2022.
It chronicles her married life with Mr Baey, 52, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport as well as Sustainability and the Environment.
“I learnt how to wait,” she wrote. “Waiting for him to come home, waiting for him to be free, waiting for him to give me some time, waiting for him to look at me.”
He is hardly at home, and there were times when the children would see him only on television news for that day, she added.
To compensate for his absence, Mr Baey would be the one to take his children to school. He would also try to be home for dinner two or three days a week, sometimes only to rush off elsewhere after dinner.
His record was seven events he had to attend in a week, Ms Lim recalled.
She accompanies him on some official functions, and has witnessed how he would sometimes be too busy to enjoy the dinner that was provided.
He might have to be up on stage to deliver a speech, give out certificates or conduct a lucky draw before he had time to eat. Or he might be taken around the tables to mingle with the guests. Once, he was so famished after an event that he cooked instant noodles for himself when he got home.
Ms Lim noticed he was not the only politician pressed for time. She wrote about how one of his fellow parliamentarians would quickly eat some biscuits in his car, and brush the crumbs off his jacket before stepping out in style to grace an event.
Another recalled how he was invited to a food festival, only to have his pictures taken with the stallholders and their sumptuous food before leaving the event on an empty stomach.
Mr Baey told The Straits Times: ”I hope readers will find it interesting to learn a side of me which may not be so public. It’s not just about me, but all public figures – ultimately we are all normal human beings who face pressures and difficulties in life too.”
He added: ”I hope the book will also give a glimpse into the challenges that their spouses face. They don’t have it easy.”
The couple try to steal pockets of time together whenever they can. They also value their twice yearly family vacations overseas, and try to go on staycations if time permits.
“We have a habit of chit-chatting for about 10 to 15 minutes before bedtime,” Ms Lim said. “When there is no response from him, I know that he has dozed off.”
It helps that Ms Lim was a journalist with Shin Min Daily News for eight years, and is able to summarise the day’s events into succinct headlines for her husband when he gets home. Before she left Shin Min in 2000 to be a full-time mum, she had interviewed some political figures and now still maintains an interest in political affairs.
While she admits she will never fully comprehend his work, she tries to give him a peaceful and loving home so that he can focus on his duties without worrying about the family.
Being a playwright and director, she was used to public attention, long before her husband’s political career took flight. Now, he is the one in the limelight.
“When we are out, some people will request to take photos with him, and I will just step aside and wait,” she said.
This interview with ST was held at a relatively quiet spot in Fort Canning, where he proposed to her in 1996 as they were celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with a lantern – and a ring. They were married a year later.
But they had been friends since 1987, when they met at Hwa Chong Junior College at the age of 17. He was from the Science stream, while she was an Arts student. They were both in the Chinese society, where he was vice-chairman and she was heading the theatre group.
He was to play her love interest in a drama she starred in, but backed out as he was afraid of acting on stage.
In real life, he asked her three times before she agreed to be his girlfriend in 1994. She was hesitant as she was worried about losing a good friend if the relationship failed.
Since then, the soulmates have remained steadfast, leaning on each other through their darkest moments in life.
For her, it was when aphasia – a communication disorder that results from damage, injury or disease, to the regions of the brain responsible for language – stripped her of her ability to communicate in 2020 after she suffered a stroke. For him, it was when he was diagnosed with stage one nose cancer in 2021.
They supported each other and made it through to the other side of their health scares together.
She regained her communication skills after about three months, and he has been cancer-free since April 2022 after undergoing radiation therapy.
“What I gained far exceeded what I lost,” the ever positive Ms Lim said of her illness. “I did some soul-searching and reconnected with myself during this period.”
It is of great significance to her that she can express herself again, she added.
For Mr Baey, he counts himself lucky that his cancer was diagnosed at an early stage, and the treatment was “relatively simple”.
“A lot more people have weathered worse health conditions or other obstacles in life,” he said. “I have been blessed with a good life so far.”
He still has to have a medical review once every two months, but life is otherwise almost back to normal.
“We need to take care of ourselves,” he said. “By being in a good state of mind and health, we are also helping our family and loved ones so that we don’t become a burden to them.”
The youthful-looking Mr Baey is widely recognised as one of the most stylish MPs in Singapore.
For example, he wore a hanbok-inspired top with a Chinese knot and embroidery to the 2022 National Day Parade – not a typical fashion choice for most of his party mates.
This, however, is a source of stress for his wife.
“When I go out with him, I have to make a special effort to look presentable,” she said. “Coming from a creative background, I tend to be more carefree and don’t care what others think about me.”
Mr Baey said he eschewed his own fashion choices and opted for safe and plain colours for a while to fit the stereotypical image of an MP.
“But that’s not me. It doesn’t give me confidence. I realised it’s best to be myself and I will just do what I’m happy with,” he said.
And while he enjoys a good run outside of work for exercise, she is more interested in the breakfast that comes after the exercise.
While this is not where their differences end, the couple observe that they complement each other well.
“She’s an artistic person constantly looking for new experiences, but I like routine,” Mr Baey said. “She doesn’t have a good sense of money, but that means she is also low-maintenance and thrifty, preferring quirky costume jewellery to precious gems.”
He added: ”And I’m happy she pursues her own interests to occupy herself, and has talent in writing and directing.”
Despite the stress that comes with being Mrs Baey, Ms Lim said marrying him was better than winning the lottery.
“He is not just my good friend, but a good father and teacher. He taught me many things: (how to do) household chores, use the computer, drive, look after the kids... he is analytical and can see far and deep,” she wrote.
“After all these years, what hasn’t changed is his sincerity towards people, and he’s always so real.”
While Mr Baey confessed he is not a romantic person, theirs is a lifetime of romance sustained by fond memories and moments – they still write cards or little notes to each other.
On their honeymoon in Alaska, she pointed out a beautiful bracelet that had caught her eye. However, she decided not to buy it as it was quite expensive, and they were already preparing to go home.
He excused himself while she was packing their bags in the hotel. That night, on the flight back home, he whisked out the bracelet and wished her happy birthday.
Such sweet gestures did not stop there. For their 24th wedding anniversary, he sent her 24 captioned photos of themselves each hour throughout the day.
For Mr Baey, family will always be a priority.
“This political office will not last forever,” he said. “So it’s important to have a close-knit family that we can always turn to.”
For Better, For Worse will be launched on May 27 at 10.30am at Big Picture Theatre (Level 9, Capital Tower). Those who are keen to attend can register at https://go.cityreading.sg/limhaiyen2023. The book is priced at $25.92 (inclusive of GST) and available at leading bookstores, Amazon.sg and Zshop.