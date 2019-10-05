MPs to seek clarity on Yale-NUS decision to shelve dissent module

MPs will seek answers to why a Yale-NUS programme on dissent was suddenly shelved when Parliament sits on Monday.

Four MPs have filed questions on what had led to the cancellation of the course, Dialogue and Dissent in Singapore, and whether it signals a more rigid education environment, according to the agenda for the sitting issued by the Clerk of Parliament yesterday.

The module was to have been led by Singaporean playwright Alfian Sa'at in collaboration with programme manager Tan Yock Theng of the university, but was cancelled in mid-September, two weeks before it was to start.

Nominated MP Walter Theseira, who is asking about the Yale-NUS decision, has also filed an adjournment motion, "A Liberal Education and Corruption of the Youth of Singapore".

Dr Theseira said he will defend the merits of a liberal arts edu-cation, which has come under fire from some quarters for alleged risk of infiltration by external influences, at the end of Monday's sitting.

"This seems important in the light of widespread belief today that a liberal education is responsible for calamities such as the Hong Kong protests, Greta Thunberg, Peeping Toms - whatever you don't like about the youth in society," he said.

"My view is that the solution is more of a liberal education and not less, because the worst kinds of corruption occur when people are not educated enough to think critically and to think for themselves."

Other issues that MPs will raise include the regulation of the use of e-scooters, dealing with the haze and the implications of a drone attack on Saudi oil supply last month for Singapore.

Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh is also one of three MPs to file questions on the toddler whose remains were found in a Chin Swee Road rental flat last month. Her parents have been charged with her murder.

Associate Professor Goh wondered why the death, which took place in 2014, was not discovered earlier despite the parents having had brushes with the law and being on social services' radar.

"The Government has been trying to ensure that children in lower-income families have equal opportunities to succeed, but if a child is missing for five years and nobody notices, then it raises questions about the efficacy of our tracking system," he said.

Proposed changes to the 30-year-old Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act will also be debated at the sitting.

If passed, it would give the Government enhanced legislative clout to deal with evolving challenges to peace. Suggested changes include enabling res-training orders issued under the Act to take immediate effect, unlike the 14-day notice the Government needs to serve now before the order takes effect.

To counter foreign influences, the Bill also proposes that religious organisations ensure key leadership roles are filled by Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Such groups must also disclose one-time donations of $10,000 or more from foreigners, and declare any affiliation to foreign individuals or groups in a position to influence them.

