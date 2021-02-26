MPs spar over CDCs and mayors on Day 2 of Budget debate

Parliament yesterday saw Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua spar with Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh on the role and relevance of community development councils (CDCs) and mayors.

Mr Singh had, in opening the debate on this year's Budget on Wednesday, called into question the need for the CDCs and full-time mayors, and asked whether their role in the latest voucher scheme was a way to make them relevant, given their relative absence in the public mindshare.

Yesterday, Ms Phua rejected this accusation, saying it belittled the CDCs and their partners.

However, she admitted that their biggest mistake was not to have better publicised their work, which includes assisting residents and mobilising businesses and others to help the community.

She also said that of the five mayors, she was the only full-time one.

Mr Singh noted that CDCs' roles have evolved, and asked if their work could be done by others.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had, in his Budget statement last week, announced that all Singaporean households will get $100 worth of CDC vouchers for use in heartland shops and hawker centres. The scheme aims to help families cope with the cost of living and support local businesses.

The CDCs are still working on details of the $150 million scheme.

Yesterday, 27 MPs spoke on expanding support for women, greater help for older workers and the need to renew the social compact.

The debate resumes today, and DPM Heng will respond to MPs in his round-up speech.