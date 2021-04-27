MPs and residents take part in virtual break fast event

More than 700 residents of Tanjong Pagar and Radin Mas constituencies from different racial and religious backgrounds yesterday took part in a virtual buka puasa (break fast) event meant to promote multiculturalism in the community.

The attendees, 40 per cent of whom were non-Muslims, were joined by the six MPs from Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC at the event, which was jointly organised by grassroots organisations in the constituencies and interfaith group Roses of Peace.

The residents, who hailed from about 200 households, enjoyed a five-dish buka puasa family meal, which had been delivered to their homes so that they could break fast as a family and take part in the event with neighbours from the wider Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC community.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, an MP of Tanjong Pagar GRC, said in a Facebook post: "With the pandemic, we have not been able to break fast together physically, like in previous years. But in spite of the challenges, we will constantly find new ways to reach out to our residents.

"I wish our Muslim residents a blessed holy month."