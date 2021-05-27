MPs and religious leaders speak out against offensive poll ranking female asatizah

SINGAPORE - MPs and Islamic religious teachers, or asatizah, here have spoken out against an offensive social media poll.

The poll had asked people to rank a list of female asatizah according to their sexual attractiveness. The poll was first highlighted by Ustaz Muhammad Zahid Mohd Zin, late on Wednesday (May 26) in an Instagram post.

The list shows at least 12 asatizah being ranked, with 1,005 participating in the poll.

"I got a distress call from an ustazah (female asatizah) and was shocked! All listed here in an app are our local asatizah! Who did this must be held accountable!" said Ustaz Zahid.

Following this, Ustaz Irwan Hadi, the deputy director from the Office of the Mufti at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), also made a similar post on Wednesday, expressing his disgust at the post.

He also appealed for those involved to be dealt with the "full force of the law".

Commenting on Ustaz Irwan's post, Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said the people who started the poll must be held accountable.

"This is totally unacceptable against women and our asatizah... The person and the 245 or so who polled must be held accountable," said Mr Zhulkarnain.

The Straits Times understands that the poll was made on social media platform MeWe. Similar to Facebook, the app allows users to post comments, start polls, message one another and have group discussions.

ST has contacted the police and Muis for more information.