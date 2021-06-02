MPA in contact with Sri Lankan authorities as Singapore-flagged container ship that caught fire is at risk of sinking

SINGAPORE - The Singapore-registered container ship that had caught fire on May 20 off the coast of Sri Lanka may be at risk of sinking, authorities said on Wednesday (June 2).

The fire on board the X-Press Pearl, which was carrying hundreds of tonnes of chemicals and plastics, was put out on Tuesday (June 1). But the ship's condition has deteriorated, its operator X-Press Feeders said.

All 25 crew members were safely evacuated from the ship, which was carrying 1,486 containers and was on its way to Singapore from the port of Hazira in India, via Colombo, when the fire broke out.

The vessel was also carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid, other chemicals as well as cosmetics on board.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that as the ship is Singapore-flagged, it has been in constant communication with the Sri Lankan authorities, ship operator, as well as the classification society, which sets out and maintains technical standards for ships.

They have been in contact on efforts to stabilise the ship, put out the fire, and put in place measures to reduce the extent of environmental impact.

"MPA has also earlier offered to provide assistance to the Sri Lankan authorities pertaining to this incident," it added.

The MPA, which issued a statement on Wednesday, said it understands that the ship's stern is now submerged, and the ship may be at risk of sinking.

"The ship operator is working with the salvors to continue with the salvage operations," it said.

A statement from X-Press Feeders on Wednesday said that despite salvors successfully boarding the vessel and attaching a tow wire, efforts to move the ship to deeper waters have failed. Its stern was touching bottom at a depth of 21 m.

Smoke was also still being emitted from two cargo holds as at 3pm Sri Lanka time (5.30pm Singapore time), it said.

An earlier statement on the same day noted that there were no visible flames on the vessel, but an inspection team that boarded it on Tuesday found the engine room flooded.

"There are now concerns over the amount of water in the hull and its effect on the ship's stability," it reported.

"Efforts to make a connection for towing failed after several attempts due to the tug's movement caused by the swell. The operation was aborted for safety reasons."

The operator added that most of the evacuated crew continue to be quarantined at local hotels, with some seafarers helping local police and investigators with enquiries.

"We will respect this process and not publicly discuss operational details until the investigation has been completed," it said.

Media reports stated that the ship has caused Sri Lanka's worst maritime environmental disaster, with a huge amount of plastic debris that has washed up on beaches and that threatens to devastate the local environment.

But Sri Lankan authorities said there could be an even greater disaster if the 278 tonnes of bunker oil and 50 tonnes of gas in the ship's fuel tanks leak into the Indian Ocean, news agency AFP reported.

MPA said it understands that the Sri Lankan authorities are investigating the cause of the incident with the ship operator.

As the ship is Singapore flagged, MPA has also started its own investigation into the incident.

"MPA has directed the ship operator to cooperate fully with the Sri Lankan authorities, and to adhere to measures to minimise environmental impact," it said.

It had also instructed the ship operator to carry on with its deployment of resources to clean up the sea as much as possible.

MPA also noted that based on its records, the vessel had been registered as a Singapore-flagged vessel and delivered from the shipyard in February with the full set of certificates required.