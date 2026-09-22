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MPA coordinates rescue of 25 crew members from container vessel off Vietnam’s coast

The rescue took place within Singapore’s maritime search and rescue region, about 300km east of Vietnam.

SINGAPORE – A total of 25 crew members of a Liberia-registered container vessel were rescued safely on Sept 22, after they had to abandon their ship in a lifeboat.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore coordinated the rescue of the crew members from MSC Hermes III after the vessel encountered distress about 300km east of Vietnam, within Singapore’s maritime search and rescue region , the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Sept 22.

The centre said that it received a distress alert at about 8.45am and issued a broadcast requesting for nearby vessels to render assistance.

Three vessels responded, with the ship MSC Ruby managing to recover all 25 crew members in the lifeboat.

MPA added that all the crew members are safe with no reported injuries.

“MRCC Singapore is coordinating with the Vietnamese MRCC on arrangements for the rescued crew members to return safely to shore,” the authority said.