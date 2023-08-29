MPA calls for proposals to trial charging points for electric harbour craft in Singapore

SINGAPORE – The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Tuesday called for proposals to develop and operate electric harbour craft charging points at several locations from 2025.

The charging infrastructure will be progressively rolled out at Jurong Port, Marina South Pier, Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, PSA Marine - West Coast Base, and Sebarok Terminal.

MPA said interested parties will need to develop, commission, maintain, and operate these charging points together with the existing licensees and operators of the listed sites.

Selected proposals will be implemented as a two-year pilot with an option of extension for another year.

Proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria: innovation and integration of renewables, prior experience in developing electric charging point projects, implementation capabilities and price competitiveness, MPA said.

MPA will work with the operators to evaluate the charging technologies used, as well as gather information and feedback on the trial.

According to tender documents, the information to be gathered includes the suitability of various types of charging points for electric harbour craft, the optimal capacity of these charging points, the electricity demand and sources, and the need for an energy storage system, among others.

MPA said the experience gained will contribute towards the development of a charging infrastructure standard for electric harbour craft, a charging infrastructure master plan and plans to support such operations here.

The Ministry of Transport has said that from 2030, all harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore have to either be fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuel, or be compatible with net-zero fuels such as hydrogen.

Operators should inform MPA about any new harbour craft plans from January 2027, ahead of the 2030 goal, to allow for adjustment to the designs.

Tuesday’s call for proposals comes on the heels of an expression of interest that MPA launched in July, which invited proposals for the best and most cost-effective reference designs of electric harbour craft and green financing models based on an aggregated harbour craft fleet.

Interested parties can visit the MPA website for more details, and submit their proposals by 4pm on Oct 6.