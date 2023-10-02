MP Tin Pei Ling joins fintech firm DCS Card Centre as managing director

SINGAPORE – MP Tin Pei Ling has joined fintech firm DCS Card Centre as its managing director for strategic partnership and business development.

The move was first announced in a LinkedIn post on Aug 17, but she declined to reveal the firm’s identity at the time, owing to an agreement she had with it.

On Monday, the MP for MacPherson said on LinkedIn that in her new role, she “will focus on establishing strategic partnerships to reinforce our position as a leading and innovative player in the payment landscape”, as well as drive market expansion in the future.

“This is exciting as I can now play a more active role in the commercial and strategic side of business and in an industry sector that I have been watching with interest,” she added.

As at Monday night, she has been added to DCS Card Centre’s website as part of its 13-member leadership team.

The financial firm, which was previously known as Diners Club Singapore, was founded in Singapore in 1973 as an exclusive franchise of Diners Club International – a United States-based global payments company.

Between 2018 and 2020, Diners Club Singapore and its DinersPay subsidiary recorded a series of combined losses, prompting Malaysia’s Johan Holdings to sell its stakes in both entities to Singapore electronic payment solutions provider Ezy Net in 2021 for $103.6 million.

The following year, it was rebranded to DCS Card Centre, and currently has some 300,000 cardholders across all its credit cards.

This includes co-brand cards that it has with retailers such as Sheng Siong, Don Don Donki and Popular, as well as new ones issued under the Mastercard and UnionPay networks.

On the firm’s website, Ms Tin is described as having a “strong track record of 16 years in corporate and public policy matters”, citing her experience as group director of corporate strategy at the former Jing King Tech Holdings, chief executive at Business China, as well as director of corporate development at Grab.

Her most recent appointment at the ride-hailing giant in January caused a public uproar after it was revealed that she had joined as its Singapore director of public affairs and policy, with questions asked whether it would cause a conflict of interest.

This led to Grab shifting her to a corporate development position in February, before she made an exit seven months into the job.