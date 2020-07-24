MP Jamus Lim among seven new faces on Economic Society council

Newly elected Member of Parliament Jamus Lim is among seven new faces on the Economic Society of Singapore's (ESS) council, the society announced yesterday.

The associate professor at Essec Business School was elected to the 36-member council at the society's annual general meeting held on Wednesday.

The six other new council members are Mr Kent Choi, a team leader at investment bank Credit Suisse; Professor Christina Soh, dean of Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) business school; Professor Satoru Takahashi, head of the National University of Singapore's economics department; Associate Professor Tan Swee Liang of Singapore Management University; Mr Franky Tanudjojo, managing director and head of international banking at Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore); and Mr Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Banking.

NTU's Professor Euston Quah will lead the society's 64th council as its president, a post he has held since 2009.

Founded in 1956, the ESS has corporate members including major banks in Singapore, investment houses and government ministries.

The non-profit organisation brings together economists and other professionals to discuss issues surrounding the economies of Singapore and the region.

Its honorary fellows include Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former prime minister Goh Chok Tong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.