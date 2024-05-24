Moving into ‘unconducive’ spaces: Local arts scene ventures into everyday neighbourhoods

SINGAPORE - Sandwiched between two rows of metal letter boxes at the void deck of a block of flats off Guillemard Road sits a peculiar kind of bank.

Like any bank, it has its own bank books, bank tellers, withdrawal and deposit forms. Money, however, is useless here.

Instead, residents in a block of flats in Dakota Cassia come to deposit their “boleh qualities” such as providing haircuts, nannying advice, know-how on caring for dogs, and all sorts of offers linked to food and cooking.

In turn, they can “withdraw” qualities deposited by others.

The idea of the Boleh Bank - boleh means can or possible in Malay - is theatre company Drama Box’s variation of Japanese artist Fukasawa Takafumi’s Tokuino Bank.

The asset bank is aimed at engaging residents and infusing art into their everyday lives, and is part of Art In The Commons: Dakota Cassia - an ongoing project started in 2022 by Drama Box and the Singapore Art Museum (SAM).

In the last decade, there have been growing efforts to take art beyond the pristine walls of galleries or museums and directly to people in neighbourhoods, art groups told The Straits Times.