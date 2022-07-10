Movers and shakers of the coffee shop business

SINGAPORE - Coffee shops are found in almost every corner in the heartland housing estates, but behind the humble neighbourhood staple are multimillion-dollar business empires and larger-than-life figures with fascinating stories.

Kim San Leng

The coffee shop chain, one of the largest in Singapore, with more than 30 locations, is a third-generation family business.

Kim San Leng started as Kim San Eating House in Hougang, set up by Mr Hoon Moh Heng in 1950.

His son, a then 17-year-old Hoon Thing Leong, started working at another coffee shop his father had opened in Jalan Besar scrubbing toilets, cleaning spitoons and being a general dogsbody, slogging each day from 5am to 8pm.

He also had to pick up self-defence to protect himself from gangsters, who were a regular menace at the time.

After seven years as a coffee boy in Jalan Besar, he borrowed money from his father to set up his own coffee shop in Bukit Timah.

Later on in his career, in 1990, once he had taken over his father's business, he made the news after buying a coffee shop in Bishan for $3.52 million, $2 million more than the starting bid.

However, it was not always a bed of roses for Mr Hoon, with his forays into magazine publishing and noodle-making in the mid-1990s in his effort to diversify - both businesses failed.

He had to sell two shophouses to make good nearly $3 million in losses from the noodle business, which he struggled to keep afloat for nearly five years before finally conceding defeat.

His son, Mr Andy Hoon, however, had more success in branching out of the kopitiam business, setting up regional bubble tea chain Ochado in 2010, and local fast-food chain Yellow Submarines in 2013.

The late Mr Hoon Thing Leong, who died in April last year at the age of 72, was not just a coffee shop king, but also a published writer.

His book featured 80 of his weekly columns published in Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, which were stories about his successes and failures. When the book was released in June 2014, 10,000 copies were sold within five days.

Chang Cheng