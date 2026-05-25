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The 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue will be held at Shangri-La Singapore from May 29 to 31.

SINGAPORE – Motorists should avoid the roads surrounding Shangri-La Singapore in Orchard Road, including Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road, from May 28 to 31, said the police.

This is because the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue will be held at Shangri-La Singapore from May 29 to 31 . The annual security summit sees ministers and delegates from the Asia-Pacific region coming together.

In a statement on May 25, the police said that they would be conducting security checks on vehicles near the hotel in Orchard Road during the event period.

The police advised motorists to use Scotts Road if going to:

Stevens Road from Tanglin Road

Orchard Road from Stevens Road

Balmoral Road from Tanglin Road

They added that motorists should use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive if going to Ardmore Park, adding that there would be no through road between Ardmore Park (lamp post eight) and Anderson Road from 11pm on May 28 to 5pm on May 31 .

Entry for commercial vehicles – those with vehicle registration plates starting with G, W, X or Y – into Anderson Road will also be restricted, from 3.30am on May 29 to 5pm on May 31 .

The police encouraged Shangri-La Hotel guests to use public transport or other options, including taxis and ride-hailing services. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, said the police.

Vehicles parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed, added the police.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will be setting up a temporary restricted area over Shangri-La Singapore from May 29 to 31 .

The restricted area is based on a 1km radius from the hotel.

The restrictions will be in place from 7.30am to 11.30pm on May 29, 7.30am to 7.30pm on May 30 and 7.30am to 3.30pm on May 31 .

During those timings, aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within and into the area are prohibited and are an offence.