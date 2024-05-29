Motorists advised to avoid roads near Shangri-La Hotel, National Gallery during defence summit

SINGAPORE – Tighter security checks will be conducted in the vicinity of Shangri-La Hotel and the National Gallery Singapore this weekend, when world leaders and delegates gather for an annual defence summit.

The police released a traffic and security advisory on May 29 ahead of the 21st IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, which will be held at Shangri-La Singapore from May 31 to June 2. The reception and dinner will be held at the National Gallery Singapore on June 1.

Motorists are advised to avoid the roads near the hotel, including Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road, during the event, police said.

Those heading for Stevens Road or Balmoral Road from Tanglin Road can use Scotts Road. The same applies to those going to Orchard Road from Stevens Road.

Those heading for Ardmore Park should use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive, as there is no through road between Ardmore Park Lamp Post 8 and Anderson Road from 11pm on May 30 to 5pm on June 2.

The entry of commercial vehicles with registration plates starting with G, W, X or Y into Anderson Road will be restricted.

As parking spaces within Shangri-La Hotel will be limited, hotel guests should take public transport or use taxis and ride-hailing services.

Vehicles that are parked illegally or cause obstruction will be towed away, police said.

Road and lane closures around National Gallery

Some roads and lanes around the National Gallery will be closed from June 1 to 6am on June 2.

Traffic delays are expected in North Bridge Road and High Street. Motorists are advised to avoid these roads.

Those going to Beach Road or Nicoll Highway via High Street, Parliament Place and St Andrew’s Road are advised to use alternative routes via Hill Street followed by Middle Road or Upper Pickering Street towards Collyer Quay.

Parking will not be allowed at the National Gallery from 12am on June 1 until 12am on June 2. Vehicles that are parked illegally or cause obstruction will be towed away, police said.

The carparks at Parliament House and The Adelphi will be accessible to the public from 9am to 6.30pm on June 1. After 6.30pm, vehicles will not be allowed to enter or exit these carparks until 11pm.

Temporary restricted areas

A temporary restricted area over Shangri-La Hotel will be established at 7.30am daily from May 31 to June 2. The restriction will end at 11.30pm on May 31, at 7.30pm on June 1, and at 3.30pm on June 2.

The other temporary restricted area is over the National Gallery from 6pm to 11pm on June 1.

During this period, it is an offence to conduct aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within the temporary restricted areas without the required permits from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.