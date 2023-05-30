Motorists advised to avoid roads near Shangri-La Hotel during security dialogue from June 2 to 4

SINGAPORE - Expect tighter security checks at the Shangri-La Singapore and its surrounding areas from Friday to Sunday.

The police released a traffic and security advisory on Tuesday ahead of the 20th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security summit that brings together ministers and delegates from countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Motorists are advised to avoid the roads near the hotel, especially Anderson and Orange Grove roads. They should plan their journey early to avoid delay, police said.

Those heading to Stevens Road from Tanglin Road, or Orchard Road from Stevens Road or Balmoral Road, should use Scotts Road instead.

Those heading to Ardmore Park should use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive, as there is no through road between Ardmore Park Lamp Post 8 and Anderson Road from 11pm on Thursday to 5pm on Sunday.

The entry of commercial vehicles with registration plates starting with G, W, X and Y into Anderson Road will be restricted.

As parking within the hotel will be limited, visitors are advised to take public transport or carpool.

Vehicles that are parked illegally or cause obstruction will be towed away.

A temporary restricted area will also be established at 7.30am daily from Friday to Sunday. The restriction on Friday will end at 11.30pm, followed by 7.30pm on Saturday and 3.30pm on Sunday.

During this period, the flying of unmanned aerial vehicles and other aerial activities such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons are prohibited within and into the area, unless authorised by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

Unauthorised conduct of aerial activities within and into the restricted area is an offence.