Motorcyclists travelling to JB overnight on Tuesday advised to use Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - Motorcyclists who are departing Singapore for Johor Bahru between 10pm on Tuesday (Aug 23) and 5am on Wednesday are advised to use the Tuas Checkpoint, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

This is due to signage replacement works at Malaysia's Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex, the Customs, immigration and quarantine building in Johor Bahru.

Motorists should also check for updates on ICA's Facebook page, it added.

The land border between Singapore and Malaysia is heavily traversed, with more than 300,000 people crossing the checkpoints daily before the pandemic.

Border restrictions were fully lifted on April 1.

The Good Friday weekend in April saw a daily average of 149,000 travellers using the land checkpoints, and this increased to about 224,000 travellers a day during the Vesak Day weekend in the middle of May.