Motorcyclists hurt in Sims Avenue accident involving 5 cars, 2 motorcycles
- Two motorcyclists were injured and taken conscious to hospital after a seven-vehicle accident on Sims Avenue during the evening peak hour on August 17.
- The accident involved five cars and two motorcycles, with a 35-year-old male car driver assisting in investigations.
- A video showed damaged vehicles and a man sitting beside a detached motorcycle part at the scene, highlighting the accident's impact.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital on Aug 17 after an accident involving seven vehicles in Sims Avenue during the evening peak hour.
In a reply to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Sims Avenue towards Sims Avenue East at around 6.25pm that day.
The accident involved five cars and two motorcycles, they added.
“Two male motorcyclists, aged 53 and 55, were taken conscious to hospital,” the police said, adding that a 35-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took two people to Raffles Hospital.
In a video of the accident’s aftermath posted on Instagram, a silver sedan can be seen on the second lane from the right, with the front right part of its bonnet damaged.
A man is sitting on the road next to the silver sedan, beside what appears to be a detached motorcycle part. In front of him is a white car with its hazard lights on.
Ahead of the silver sedan is a dark grey van, with a motorcycle between the front of the van and a red SUV farther ahead.