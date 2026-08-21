Motorcyclists hurt in Sims Avenue accident involving 5 cars, 2 motorcycles

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The police said the accident involved five cars and two motorcycles.

SINGAPORE – Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital on Aug 17 after an accident involving seven vehicles in Sims Avenue during the evening peak hour .

In a reply to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Sims Avenue towards Sims Avenue East at around 6.25pm that day .

The accident involved five cars and two motorcycles , they added .

“Two male motorcyclists , aged 53 and 55 , were taken conscious to hospital,” the police said, adding that a 35-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took two people to Raffles Hospital.

In a video of the accident’s aftermath posted on Instagram, a silver sedan can be seen on the second lane from the right, with the front right part of its bonnet damaged.

A man is sitting on the road next to the silver sedan, beside what appears to be a detached motorcycle part. In front of him is a white car with its hazard lights on.

Ahead of the silver sedan is a dark grey van, with a motorcycle between the front of the van and a red SUV farther ahead.