Motorcyclist unconscious after accident involving bus in Jurong

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to hospital after an accident with a bus in Jurong on Saturday (June 15) afternoon.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Corporation Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at 12.41pm.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident on social media show the motorcycle lying on the road in front of a bus which appears to be not in service.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man, was unconscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the hospital had been alerted to be on standby to receive him.

Hospitals are usually alerted to do so only in more serious cases.

Police are investigating the incident.