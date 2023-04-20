Motorcyclist trapped under car cut free after accident near Istana

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was trapped under the front of a car following an accident that involved a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday morning.
The accident happened around 9.50am at the junction of Cavenagh Road and Bukit Timah Road, said the police.
A man, aged 54, was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.
He was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, according to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
A 58-year-old female driver is assisting the police with investigations.
Police investigations are ongoing.