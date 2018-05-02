Motorcyclist thrown off bike after accident with car on Central Expressway

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he was involved in an accident with a car on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday (May 1).

The accident occurred when the car suddenly swerved towards the motorcyclist who was riding past the Seletar West Link exit.

Police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a motorcycle along CTE towards Seletar Expressway at 5.13pm.

The motorcyclist was conscious when sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police spokesman.

In a dashcam video posted on road safety Facebook page Roads.sg on Wednesday, the motorcyclist is seen riding on the fourth lane of the CTE. Meanwhile, a car on the second lane signals to the left and swerves towards the motorcyclist.

The left side of the car hits the motorcycle, and the motorcyclist is thrown off his bike from the impact.

Police investigations are ongoing.